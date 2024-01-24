On-loan Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca tells agents preferred club for next season

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has impressed on loan at Real Betis this season, and it would be no surprise if a number of clubs took an interest in him this summer. The 27-year-old has found his rhythm in Sevilla, and has been a regular for Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis fans have been delighted with Roca, who is on loan until the end of the season, and has started 90% of their La Liga matches. Over the course of the season, he has four goals and three assists, standing out as one of the best midfielders in La Liga. He recently spoke to El Desmarque about his future, indicating he would be happy to stay at Betis.

“We’ll see how it evolves. The reality is that I am happy here. I am happy with my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club workers… I feel happy here, myself and my family. I have given my opinion to my agents so that they can try to do the best.”

“That said, I’m focused on playing, which is what depends on me. The rest does not depend on me. There is Leeds, Betis… We have to agree, me too. We’ll see what happens. I focus on playing. It’s my agents’ job. We will see what is best for Leeds, for Betis and for me. There’s still a long wat to go.”

Roca was disappointing at Leeds, and has a clause in his contract that if Leeds do not get promoted, then he can leave on loan again, although Roca explained that he hopes Leeds are promoted. While financially it might be tricky for a Betis who have been tight up against the salary limit for several years, they also have an option to buy him at the end of the season for €12m.