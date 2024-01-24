Multiple sources report that Kylian Mbappe has decided to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe’s future is reaching boiling point, with less than six months remaining on his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The 24-year-old is free to discuss terms with other clubs, and Real Madrid are ahead of the pack in the race to secure his signature.

Los Blancos are keen to finalise an agreement as soon as possible, so that a repeat of the 2022 soap opera is avoided. However, so far at least, Mbappe has shown no signs of making his decision in the very near future.

After Foot Mercato reported earlier this month that Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid, German outlet Sportbild (via MD) are now backing up this information, stating that the French international has decided to leave PSG in order to take up a new opportunity in the Spanish capital.

As has been the case in the past with the Mbappe saga, these reports should often be taken with a pinch of salt. Real Madrid sources remain quiet on the matter, and until there is noise, the situation is likely to remain open.