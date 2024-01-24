Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood tells agents that he ‘dreams’ of move to La Liga giants

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood is rehabilitating his career at Getafe following 18 months out of the game as he dealt with charges of sexual assault and attempted rape, which were subsequently dropped. However there is already talk of him getting a big move next summer.

The Red Devils reportedly want to sell Greenwood in the summer, but will look for a decent fee for the 22-year-old. He has been in decent form for Getafe, scoring five goals and giving four assists in 19 games this season, leading to links to Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, via Sport, Greenwood has told his agents that ‘it would be a dream to play for Barcelona’, which no doubt will have his agents working towards that end.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that all of the links to Greenwood have so far come from England. A deal for Greenwood would be enormously tricky for Barcelona, and while he has been impressive for Los Azulones this season, neither has he been destroying teams on a regular basis.