Manchester United forward on the verge of La Liga move as ‘final details’ are agreed

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of a move to Granada, as per multiple reports. The 22-year-old has been used sparingly by Erik ten Hag, and looks set for a third spell in La Liga.

Pellistri will move to Granada on loan until the end of the season without an option to buy, as per Matteo Moretto. The Italian journalist reports that they are working out the details of how his salary is to be paid, but the signing is almost done – Pellistri is seemingly keen on moving to Granada too. The Uruguayan winger will be thrust back into the La Liga relegation fight, as Granada try to overhaul a five-point gap to Sevilla and safety in the remaining 17 games of the season.

El Granada y el Manchester United ultiman los detalles del pago del salario de Facundo Pellistri. Las partes están en ello, fichaje a punto. ⤵️🇺🇾 https://t.co/OvqBzIDsm8 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 24, 2024

The Uruguayan playmaker previously had had two loan spells at Alaves, there too struggling to produce his best form in the Basque Country. He will not be without competition at Granada either, with Myrto Uzuni, Bryan Zaragoza, Matias Arezo, Jose Callejon, Gonzalo Villar and Oscar Melendo looking for minutes behind the central striker.