Carlo Ancelotti close to ending Real Madrid goalkeeper debate, club bosses have preferred candidate

One of the interesting points to note about Real Madrid over the last few months involves its two goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin. The former had been the undisputed starter since arriving from Chelsea last summer, but an injury in November allowed Lunin an opportunity – one that he has taken (for the most part).

In recent weeks, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has alternated between the two, seemingly unable to pick a favourite. This has had detrimental effects, as Kepa and then Lunin have made notable mistakes. It could lead to the Italian making a definite decision, and according to Relevo, he is set to do just that.

Real Madrid bosses prefer Lunin as the starter over Kepa, and this has led Ancelotti to seriously considering the Ukrainian as his number one until Thibaut Courtois returns from his ACL injury, which could be at the back end of the season. This would be a significant vote of confidence for Lunin, who had been unfancied by Ancelotti earlier in the campaign.

Lunin has probably been the more impressive of the two keepers this season, and he appears to have the backing of the Real Madrid fans, and now the board. If Ancelotti completes the trifeca, he will be the new number one for the next few months.