Cadiz appoint new manager to guide them to safety after Sergio Gonzalez sacking

Cadiz have confirmed that Argentine manager Mauricio Pellegrino will take over from Sergio Gonzalez, as they look to climb to safety. Cadiz did not announce how long his deal was four, but did agree to hire four of his coaching staff, and reports are that he will have until the end of the season.

The Yellow Submarine are getting desperate, despite only being a point adrift of safety and Sevilla, after a run of 17 games without a win, dating back to Villarreal on the first of September. Pellegrino told the press that the team looked ‘very alive’ in spite of the run, and that he was positive about arresting it.

He returns to Spanish football after last managing Leganes in 2019. The ex-Southampton boss has spent the last three years back in Latin America at Velez Sarsfield and Universidad de Chile with mixed results, but originally made his name at Alaves. He guided the Basque side to safety in 2017 and took them to the Copa del Rey final.