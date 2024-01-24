Brazilian side willing to pay close to Real Betis’ €20m asking price for 23-year-old

Luiz Henrique could well end up leaving Real Betis before the end of the winter transfer window next week. The 23-year-old has been largely out of favour over the last few months, and head coach Manuel Pellegrini will allow him to leave, provided that the club’s valuation is met by any interested parties.

In the last 24 hours, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig had emerged as favourites to sign Henrique, but the situation has now changed. Relevo say that Botafogo, led by American businessman John Textor, are willing to pay close to Betis’ asking price of €20m for the Brazilian winger.

Textor also has controlling stakes in Premier League side Crystal Palace and French giants Lyon, so if a deal is achieved with Betis before the transfer window slams shut next week, there is a possibility that Henrique could also join either of these sides.

Real Betis remain in talks with a number of clubs over the sale of Henrique. They will be hopeful that they can get €20m for him, so that his money can be immediately re-invested in the first team squad.