Besiktas interested in Barcelona midfielder on permanent deal

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has been linked with a number of clubs this December, including Girona and Getafe, but none have come to fruition. Turkish giants Besiktas are the latest to show interest in the veteran midfielder, but are likely to be met with the same response – Romeu is not for sale.

As per MD, Barcelona have no intention of selling, and unless the offer is ‘irrefutable’, then the 32-year-old will continue at the club until at least the summer. A large part of the reason is the fact that Barcelona would benefit little from his sale. Romeu joined for €3.4m from Girona during the summer on a two-year deal, meaning a sale would free up very little space in their salary limit, and leave them with virtually no room to bring in a replacement. The Blaugrana see no reason to let him go as a result, and would only be able to spend 50% of the fee.

Romeu has been used sparingly since September after starting off the season well. However his confidence appears to have dropped since, and the fleeting cameos he has played in recent months have been below the level he showed last season at Montilivi.