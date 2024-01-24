Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich could be affordable for Barcelona in 2025

Bayern Munich have a number of contract situations to handle, with the likes of Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich all free to walk in 18 months time. The latter is of particular interest to Barcelona, who are lacking a controller at the base of their midfield, and he could be willing to facilitate a move to Catalonia.

As per BILD, carried by Sport, Kimmich is not content in Bavaria, and is seriously considering a move. Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool and previously Manchester City have been linked, and if Bayern cannot agree a new deal before July, then they may shop Kimmich in order to avoid losing him for free.

The 28-year-old is keen to choose his own destination though, and the German outlet say he may well be willing to wait until 2025, when he is a free agent, in order to do so. Kimmich is also more minded to play in Spain than the Premier League. If that transpires, then Barcelona could stand a chance of signing him on a free, as he would be too expensive this summer.

Nevertheless, Bayern will no doubt try to force him out this summer if they do not see Kimmich committed to a deal. They will not want to lose Kimmich for free, and it seems more probable that a Kimmich who has decided to leave will accept an exit offered to him this summer, rather than spend a year at Bayern with both parties knowing their time is at an end. He is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer either.