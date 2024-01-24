Barcelona target Lucas Bergvall being pushed by Djurgardens to accept alternative offer

Barcelona have been linked to Swedish midfield talent Lucas Bergvall for several months now, and it looked as if they would be on the outside looking in at a deal. However it appears they have convinced the player to sign for them.

Matteo Moretto told Football España last week that Bergvall had informed club Djurgardens of his desire to sign for Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Juventus have also been linked with a move, but Eintracht Frankfurt are the highest bidders, with an offer of €10m. Barcelona are preparing an offer that will get close to that figure, but only in bonuses, and with a sell-on percentage.

MD say that Djurgardens are pressuring Bergvall into accepting that offer, but Bergvall is remaining resolute on his desire to join the Blaugrana. The Catalan daily also say that Barcelona’s offer is only around €6m, although it is not clear if there are bonuses on top of that. They say that Barcelona are optimistic on the deal.

🚨 Djurgardens is pressing Lucas Bergvall to accept Frankfurt's offer as they are willing to offer €10M and Barcelona are offering only €6M. But the player has made it clear that he only wants to join Barcelona. @ffpolo @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/SvvM9jTCDj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 24, 2024

Bergvall, just 17 years of age, only moved to Djurgardens a year ago, but quickly earned himself first-team minutes at the Swedish giants. His composure on the ball and ability to link with the frontline have caught the eye of elite of European football, and wherever he ends up, it seems he has a bright future.