Barcelona still interested in €50m Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, says agent

Barcelona have long been linked to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, more or less since Xavi Hernandez took over as manager. Seen as perhaps the player to lead a new era at Barcelona alongside various young talents, Silva has remained out of their financial reach.

As per Sport, agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed to Record in Portugal that Barcelona are still interested in signing Silva. Mendes claims the Blaugrana have not forgotten about Silva, who for various summers has been posited as the dream signing for Xavi, amid more pressing needs. Silva reportedly would have been able to leave City for €65m last summer, and will be allowed to exit for €50m this summer, as he is keen on leaving England.

For Barcelona, a deal will only be possible if they finally get an investor to start paying for the sale of Barca Vision (currently €40m short), and with one or two major sales this summer.

Whether they could convince Manchester City to sell is another matter. The 29-year-old has signed a new deal with City until 2026, at which point he will be 31 years of age. Barcelona might be keen to sign Silva but investing a significant portion of their budget in players over 30 is not the strategy to sanitise their finances, especially if at the expense of some of their younger players.