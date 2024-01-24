Barcelona enter race to sign highly-rated 16-year-old German pivot

Barcelona continue to scour the youth market in their hopes of attracting the brightest prospects to the famous La Masia academy. South America will continue to be a hunting ground for the Catalans, who are also very keen on 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who plays for Djurgardens.

Their pursuit of young talent isn’t stopping there. According to Bild (via MD), Barcelona are the latest club to register an interest in signing Boris Lum, a 16-year-old defensive midfielder who plays for Hertha Berlin. However, several clubs, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, are also keen on the teenager.

Signing a long-term pivot has been on the agenda for Barcelona since Sergio Busquets’ departure last summer. Lum is unlikely to be the natural successor at this moment, as he would likely be in between Barca Atletic and Juvenil A if signed, but he could be a very good option for the future.