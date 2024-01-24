Barcelona dumped out of Copa del Rey as Athletic Club advance to semi-finals following six-goal thriller

There will be no Copa del Rey success for Barcelona this season, as their involvement in the competition has come to an end. Xavi Hernandez’s side were defeated 4-2 by Athletic Club after an enthralling 120 months at San Mames.

It was a nightmare start for the Catalans, who conceded in the first minute of a match for the third time this season. A scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Gorka Guruzeta, and he made no mistake from close range to give Athletic a dream opening to proceedings.

Despite this, Barcelona would lead at half time. Robert Lewandowski equalised in fortuitous circumstances, as the ball cannoned off him and into the back of the net, before Lamine Yamal fired home a Lionel Messi-esque strike to make it 2-1.

However, just four minutes into the second period, Athletic were level. Nico Williams’ cross to the back post was headed home by Oihan Sancet. No more goals came in the regulation period, which meant that extra time was required in Bilbao.

That’s when the winning goal came. The ball found its way to Inaki Williams, and despite his initial effort hitting the post, the ball fell kindly back to him, and he slotted into the empty net to make it 3-2. His brother Nico would add a fourth in the 120th minute to seal the victory in fine style.

It means that Athletic Club advance to a fifth straight Copa del Rey semi-final, where they will be joined by Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Atletico Madrid/Sevilla (who play tomorrow). For Barcelona, they have now lost 2/4 trophies this season, and their hopes rely on La Liga and the Champions League.