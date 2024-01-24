Barcelona close to signing 21-year-old winger – report

Barcelona are close to sealing a deal for 21-year-old Naim Garcia from Leganes, according to the latest in Spain.

Garcia is a right-winger for Leganes, who has been used sparingly at Butarque this season, making just 12 appearances for 310 minutes. He is set to join Barca Atletic, according to Matteo Moretto, although it is not yet clear whether on loan or on a permanent deal. Garcia’s contract at Leganes runs until 2027.

Naim García al Barça B está cerrado. El jugador llegará hoy en Barcelona. En breve más detalles en @relevo con @hugocerezo. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 24, 2024

Last season he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Ponferradina, also in Segunda, where he was used more often, contributing a goal and two assists in 16 appearances.

Rafael Marquez does have two wingers on the right side at his disposal in Iker Goujon and Angel Alarcon, but with the latter struggling with injuries and likely out for much of the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery in Finland, Garcia will likely arrive to cover his absence.