Atletico Madrid delay signing of Juventus star, focus currently on finalising deal for Belgian starlet

The final days of the winter transfer window will be very busy for Atletico Madrid. Horatiu Moldovan has already arrived from Rapid Bucharest, and he will soon be joined by others in the Spanish capital, that being Moise Kean and Arthur Vermeeren.

A deal for the former to join on a loan deal from Juventus until the end of the season was agreed early in the week. However, at this stage, it will be the last to be completed, with Diario AS reporting that Atleti had put the Kean operation on the backburners at the moment. This is so they can prioritise negotiations for Vermeeren, who has yet to 100% agree to the move.

Kean is seen as an alternative to Angel Correa, whose future at Atleti is very unclear. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, and he could even be a replacement for Karim Benzema, who wants to return to Europe just six months on from leaving Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are set to finalise Kean’s arrival from Juventus at the start of next week. It means that he would not be signed in time to face Valencia this weekend, although Diego Simeone does already have sufficient attacking options to take on Los Che.