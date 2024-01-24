Atletico Madrid defender exits on loan to Real Sociedad until the end of the season

Atletico Madrid have loaned left-back Javi Galan to Real Sociedad for the rest of the season, just six months after his arrival from Celta Vigo. Galan was out of favour with Diego Simeone, and will look to get his sharpness back in Donostia-San Sebastian.

After spending €5m on Galan from Celta Vigo, he has started just once this season, accumulating 243 minutes of action. Diego Simeone has preferred to use Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme on the left side thus far.

La Real have signed him on loan until the end of the season without an option to buy, amid interest from Villarreal and Real Betis. Galan was all set to join the Yellow Submarine, until Aihen Munoz tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Saturday, at which point Real Sociedad moved quickly. Galan told his agents to focus on a deal with Real Sociedad at that point.

Real Sociedad have confirmed the loan signing of Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid.pic.twitter.com/es3JIhcJJA — Football España (@footballespana_) January 24, 2024

Atletico Madrid’s plan is to bring back Galan at the end of the season, as things stand, although it is not impossible that he could leave at the end of the season. The 29-year-old could even debut this weekend for the Txuri-Urdin, after Kieran Tierney, his principal competition for the spot, came off injured on Tuesday night against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

It is not yet clear how long Tierney will be out, but Imanol Alguacil spoke of another muscle tear. With a Spanish Cup semi-final and Champions League Round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, Galan looks an assured signing. Last season he was regarded as one of the best in the league at his position, and his style of bombing on behind a wide man should suit La Real too.