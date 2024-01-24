Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid confirm first January signing after paying release clause

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest. The 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Los Colchoneros, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Moldovan has eight caps for Romania, and has been playing for the capital side for the last three seasons as a starter. He is set to become their back-up to Jan Oblak, who is tied down until 2028.

No fee was announced for Moldovan, but reports are that Los Rojiblancos paid close to €1m for him, and was his release clause. It will be his first experience outside of his native Romania.

The deal for Moldovan likely precedes an exit for Croatian shot-stopper Ivo Grbic, who is on the verge of a move to Sheffield United. Grbic is in the last year of his deal, and is likely to pay for the deal for Moldovan to be done, with a €2.5m fee suggested.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Horatiu Moldovan Rapid Bucharest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News