Atletico Madrid confirm first January signing after paying release clause

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid Bucharest. The 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Los Colchoneros, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Moldovan has eight caps for Romania, and has been playing for the capital side for the last three seasons as a starter. He is set to become their back-up to Jan Oblak, who is tied down until 2028.

🚨🇷🇴 OFFICIAL: Atlético Madrid have completed the signing of Horațiu Moldovan for three and a half seasons. He is the first signing of the current window. pic.twitter.com/fljqaAFSku — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 24, 2024

No fee was announced for Moldovan, but reports are that Los Rojiblancos paid close to €1m for him, and was his release clause. It will be his first experience outside of his native Romania.

The deal for Moldovan likely precedes an exit for Croatian shot-stopper Ivo Grbic, who is on the verge of a move to Sheffield United. Grbic is in the last year of his deal, and is likely to pay for the deal for Moldovan to be done, with a €2.5m fee suggested.