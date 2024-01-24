Arthur Vermeeren omitted from Royal Antwerp squad as Atletico Madrid move edges closer

Atletico Madrid are closing in on one of the signings of the winter transfer window. On Tuesday, it was reported that they had agreed a deal with Royal Antwerp to sign Arthur Vermeeren, one of the brightest prospects in Europe, and a signing that head coach Diego Simeone has been crying out for since last summer.

Atleti are now putting their full focus into securing Vermeeren’s signature. Antwerp are resigned to him leaving, and as such, he has been omitted from their squad for Wednesday evening’s Croky Cup clash with Oud-Heverlee Leuven. The Belgian champions have taken the decision to avoid any risks with his fitness ahead of a possible move to the Spanish capital.

Vermeeren will take the trip to Madrid later this week, with talks scheduled in order to finalise personal terms. Once that is done, medical tests can be conducted, and Atleti officials will hope to get everything done by the weekend.

🚨🇧🇪 Arthur Vermeeren will most likely land in Madrid on Friday morning rather than tomorrow. The deal is progressing in a good way, but still not 100% agreed on personal terms.@sachatavolieri pic.twitter.com/QvjrS3kjte — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 24, 2024

There’s no doubt that Vermeeren is a very exciting signing for Atletico Madrid. He has the potential to be the heart of their midfield for many years to come, should he indeed sign before the end of the winter transfer window.