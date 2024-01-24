28-year-old sparking internal debate at Real Madrid, coaching staff and board disagree on future plans

Real Madrid’s interest in signing Alphonso Davies has been well documented over the last few months. Los Blancos are very keen on the Bayern Munich defender, who they see as the short and long-term solution to their left-back problems.

Davies is likely to be available on a cut-price deal if he doesn’t extend his Bayern stay before the end of the season, and if he does join Real Madrid, the likelihood is that one of their two existing left-backs (Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia) will be sold.

At this stage, Mendy is the overwhelming favourite to go. However, there is currently a clash between coaching staff and board over his future, as Diario AS have reported. Carlo Ancelotti and his staff want to continue counting on the 28-year-old, whereas those higher up at the club want him to be sold in the event that Davies signs.

Mendy has improved this season, after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign with Real Madrid. However, club bosses believe that this summer will be the last time that they can command a huge fee for him, a standpoint that is driving their decision to sell him.