‘You’ve seen it. You’ve heard it. Analyse it yourselves’ – Barcelona’s Xavi on Real Madrid VAR controversy

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told reporters that he believes in the integrity of the referees in Spain, but reiterated that there were ‘things that didn’t add up’ in his view when asked about the VAR controversy.

Xavi had said so on Sunday, and also noted that ‘it would be very difficult for us to win this league’. That came after a controversial match between Almeria and Real Madrid, where the former complained that they were ‘robbed’ by refereeing decisions.

In the meantime, audio has been leaked which shows referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez saw Vinicius Junior strike Alejandro Pozo in the face, but did not notify the on-field referee. The RFEF are believed to be investigating how the audio made it into the public domain.

“I wouldn’t talk about the controversy if you didn’t ask me. I saw it was the moment to give my opinion, and I reiterate my words [from Sunday]. These are the feelings I’ve had. If you ask me about football I’ll be talking about football all day. You’ve seen it. You’ve heard it. You guys analyse it, I’m sure we’ll all agree. I don’t want to fuel the controversy. Now is the time to talk about football, we had a great game on Sunday, and a great game tomorrow. The news is in Madrid.”

However he did say that he felt the referees are put under pressure, something he clearly believed was having an influence.

“I don’t like the pressure on the referees. Don’t ask me more about the controversy. I gave my opinion and you already know it. If you ask me whether I believe in their integrity, yes, but I don’t like the pressure on them.”

He would go on to say that he hoped that the ‘added difficulty’ inspires his players to channel their frustration and anger into performances.

Former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez had pointed out that the Blaugrana secured the title last year with the same referees in charge this season too. In terms of the pressure Xavi Hernandez refers to, Real Madrid TV have been producing hit videos on referees in the lead up to matches for much of the season, claiming a biased against Los Blancos. They went on to attack Xavi, claiming his entire career and trophy haul is in question, due to the Negreira case. He did not rise to the bait though, saying that he respects all opinions, and respects Real Madrid too.