WATCH: Roberto Carlos congratulates Osasuna player for insane corner flag strike

Some are calling it goal of the season. Some are saying it is one of the great goals in La Liga history. Osasuna right-back Jesus Areso bagged the winner on Sunday against Getafe in a 3-2 victory with just 10 minutes to go, but it’s a game that will be remembered for his goal.

It’s hard enough to score from a corner, but doing so on the run with a defender in your face is an added level of difficulty that lends it a special place in history.

Areso spoke to Osasuna’s club media after the game, admitting that he had already seen the replay a thousand times, and that it kept getting better with each watch.

AN INSANE GOAL! 🤯🤯🤯 Jesús Areso gives Osasuna the lead with a strike from beside the corner flag 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cIH6mhsrz5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 21, 2024

😰 No me salen las palabras para describir el gol de Areso. El mejor gol del año. Qué locura. pic.twitter.com/rUDlBry9My — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) January 21, 2024

Immediately it recalled another special goal in La Liga history, Roberto Carlos‘ physics-defying strike against Tenerife for Real Madrid in 1998. The great Brazilian doffed his cap from one full-back to another.

“Congratulations friend, it looks a lot like mine in Tenerife. I wish you the best always, a big hug. Yours wasn’t bad either, idol,” he wrote on social media below the goal.

One thing is for certain, whatever the 24-year-old Areso does for the rest of his career, he will always have his place in the minds of El Sadar.