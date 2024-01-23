WATCH: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham unleashes foul-mouthed tirade against referee

Real Madrid have been at the heart of refereeing controversy this weekend, with Almeria infuriated by the interventions from the VAR. At half-time though, they would have found an unlikely sympathiser in Jude Bellingham. The England star feels he has been harshly treated by referees, and unleashed his frustration at the referee at half-time during the Almeria clash.

Complaining about what appeared to be a clear foul that he did not get in the first half, Bellingham sought out the referee. The referee responded ‘I agree with you on that one,’ while gesturing for him to head to the dressing room. Bellingham did not appreciate that either.

“I don’t get a f****** foul for you agreeing with me though. It’s the same s*** every week man. F****** hell man. ”

Almeria may feel that #RealMadrid got the everything given their way on Sunday, but Jude Bellingham is equally as sick of Spanish refereeing. 🤬warning – plenty of expletives.pic.twitter.com/u2LVwb9aHJ — Football España (@footballespana_) January 23, 2024

''¡La misma mierda todas las semanas!''. El enfado de Bellingham. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/XKpNWBtIbw — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 22, 2024

Bellingham is no doubt given the star treatment by the opposition these days. Defenders will try to stop him in every which way they can, including by fouling him. It’s something he still appears to be adapting to, and he has steadily become more frustrated as the season has gone on, leading to him picking up multiple bookings for dissent. Against Granada in December he was fortunate not to be sent off, after abusing the referee on several occasions to his face – only for Mason Greenwood to be sent off for less just days later.

This week Bellingham will have a break from the referees at least, as he is suspended for their trip to Las Palmas due to an accumulation of yellow cards.