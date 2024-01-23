Spanish Football Federation file complaint with authorities over leaked VAR audio from Real Madrid-Almeria

The fallout from Sunday’s controversial clash between Real Madrid and Almeria has continued over the last 36 hours, and the matter has now taken on even more significance following the unauthorised leaking of VAR audio from two separate incidents during the La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are furious about this, and they opened an investigation on the matter, appearing to take focus at journalist Gerard Romero and his Jijantes FC platform, who were the original leakers of both audios.

This investigation has now concluded with the RFEF denouncing these leaks, and further to that, they have announced that a complaint has been filed with the Spanish Civil Guard, who will open a case into the matter.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation has filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil on Tuesday after the publication of audios of the VAR system, of a totally professional and private scope, corresponding to the match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria in La Liga.

“The RFEF, which is keeping an internal investigation open after the aforementioned event, considers that it is extremely serious that this audio-visual material has been extracted and hopes that a response will be found as soon as possible to purge responsibilities.

“In addition, the necessary measures will be taken to ensure the security of all communications.”

🔴 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 | Denuncia de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol ante la Guardia Civil por la extracción de material audiovisual del sistema VAR. 🔗 https://t.co/CmvneA2oWx@CTARFEF pic.twitter.com/TPEdLnTW6I — RFEF (@rfef) January 23, 2024

It’s clear to see how these lacks have made the Federation very angry, and the matter is now a legal one. What’s also clear is that the discussion regarding everything that happened between Real Madrid and Almeria on Sunday is not likely to stop any time soon.