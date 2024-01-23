Robert Lewandowski to be given choice by Barcelona this summer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had not had the smoothest of seasons so far, as he struggles to the goalscoring figures he has achieved for much of the past decade. However the Catalan side will not precipitate his exit as a result.

The Polish forward has 12 goals this season, but has been underperforming his expected goals, and in general, his performances have not been impressive. Earlier in the season he was also critical of Xavi Hernandez’s tactics, and has cut a rather discontented figure.

Lewandowski has a year left on his deal, with an option for a fourth, and a salary that continues to increase year on year. At 35, there had been a number of reports that they may look to move him on. However Sport say that Barcelona will allow Lewandowski to decide his future, although they may try to renegotiate his deal.

Saudi Arabia are keen to recruit Lewandowski too, but he has so far claimed he is enjoying life in Barcelona, and feels he can cut it at the top level for several seasons yet.

A lot of Barcelona’s stance will likely depend on Vitor Roque. Were the Brazilian to look like a starting quality forward from here until the end of the season, then their desire to keep Lewandowski will naturally be lower. Otherwise though, Lewandowski remains the number nine of choice in all likelihood.