Revealed: Barcelona captain takes shot at Xavi Hernandez during dressing room argument – ‘not the first time’

It does not take a genius to work out that Barcelona has not been the happiest dressing room of late, but details have slowly been seeping into the public domain that all is not well in Can Barca. The latest, from Bar Canaletes, is the first of players openly challenging Xavi Hernandez in front of the rest of the team.

Previously there had been reports of the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski not being altogether enamoured with Xavi’s management and setup. Indeed the Polish striker publicly said that the Blaugrana are not giving him enough service at the beginning of the season.

Lewandowski was at the heart of the issue here too. During their latest podcast, Bar Canaletes detail that after Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Unionistas de Salamanca, Lewandowski commented to Xavi, loud enough for the other players to hear, that he was surprised that they did not choose a stronger line-up, bring as the Copa del Rey is the trophy they have the best shot at.

Xavi responded that he had analysed the match with the staff, and together they had concluded that it was the best XI for the match. At which point one of the Barcelona captains, ‘who is blonde and Dutch’ (Frenkie de Jong), comments that ‘it is isn’t the first time Xavi and his staff have analysed things badly’.

Following that comment, Sporting Director Deco, Vice-President Rafa Yuste and President Joan Laporta come into the dressing room. Deco tries to calm the situation, listening to the players and talking with both sides, but emphasis is made on the point that at no point does Deco back Xavi as the manager.

It is no secret that at times Xavi has got it wrong in terms of strategy, and no doubt the players will be aware of that. However de Jong saying so in front of the rest of the players is a clear questioning of his authority. As noted before, some players have noted in private that they are not impressed with Xavi’s approach at times, but if players feel they can question the manager openly, it could be a sign Xavi no longer holds the power he used to in the dressing room.

If that is the case, part of it isdown to Deco. The Brazilian Sporting Director does not necessarily see eye-to-eye with Xavi on everything, and there have also been suggestions that he is not against appointing his own man at the helm. Xavi was appointed by Laporta, but after the exits of Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff last summer, two of his closest allies are no longer there to vouch for him.