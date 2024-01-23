Real Sociedad book place in Copa del Rey semi-finals after composed victory over Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad are the first team to progress to the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey, having seen off Celta Vigo in their quarter-final tie at Balaidos on Tuesday evening, winning 2-1.

It was a dream start for Imanol Alguacil’s side in Galicia, as Mikel Oyarzabal headed home from close range after 73 seconds. Mikel Merino’s brilliant cross found the 26-year-old, and he would make no mistake from six yards out.

Having lost Aihen Munoz to a season-ending knee injury at the weekend, La Real would go on to lose their only other recognised left-back in the first half, as Kieran Tierney was forced off with an injury of his own.

They would double their lead in the second period, and it was a dream debut for Sheraldo Becker, who recently joined from Union Berlin. The Suriname striker was played in behind, and he fired past Ivan Villar from the edge of the box.

Luca de la Torre would score for the hosts late on, but it mattered little as Real Sociedad saw out the match to reach the final four of the competition. They can now afford to dream a little of their third ever Copa del Rey success, and their first in four years.