Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler could make shock January exit – report

Real Madrid fans have been drip-fed training clips of Arda Guler and two tiny cameos against Atletico Madrid and Arandina in the Copa del Rey, which combined with Carlo Ancelotti’s consistent praise has grown the excitement surrounding him. The 18-year-old Turkish international has taken his latest recovery from injury slowly though, and reportedly is not pleased with his lack of opportunities despite only recently becoming available.

Guler made his debut against Arandina, starting and being brought off after an hour. He was also given the final eight minutes of extra time against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final. However in the three games since, against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Almeria, Guler has remained on the bench.

He was seen throwing his bib down in frustration against Almeria, after warming up and seeing Carlo Ancelotti use other subs ahead of him. Sport say that there are growing rumours that Guler may prefer a loan move until the end of the season in order to get some minutes under his belt.

It seems highly unlikely that Los Blancos would allow Guler, whom they have such high hopes for, to leave following a run of injuries like he has had. Ancelotti is generally regarded as an expert at keeping players happy, even those he leaves on the bench, and it would be a strong reaction to uproot Guler again. The one thing that may play into the teenager’s consideration is the Euros at the end of the year, which undoubtedly he will want to get fit for.