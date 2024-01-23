Real Madrid forward target reveals he will announce desired destination later this year

Real Madrid are set to go for a number nine next summer, and one of their prime targets for the position says he will be making an announcement on his future in the summer.

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that they intend to go after a forward, and Kylian Mbappe is believed to be the number one choice. Erling Haaland is the other major alternative, and has backers within the Real Madrid board for his signing.

However Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has also been earmarked as a potential option should Los Blancos be unable to bring those two in. Some of the more senior board members feel he would fit their style better than Mbappe, giving them something more similar to Karim Benzema.

Osimhen has told CBS Golazo that he has already made up his mind on what he wants to do, the next step he will take, and says he will announce later this year in the summer.

Victor Osimhen says he will announce where he wants to play later this year. 👀pic.twitter.com/kxebAQijUm — Football España (@footballespana_) January 23, 2024

The prolific Nigerian striker has just signed a new deal with Napoli which runs until 2026, and has said he wants to enjoy his time there. At 25 years old, and theoretically approaching his prime, he is likely to be expensive, and in the summer, President Aurelio de Laurentiis was speaking about hundreds of millions of euros for him.