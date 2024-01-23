Real Madrid begin transfer search to address position with increasing uncertainty

Thibaut Courtois’ ACL tear back in August has had a significant knock-on effect for Real Madrid this season. The Belgian stopper has been the undisputed starter over the last few years, and his long-term absence left club officials scrambling last summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed from Chelsea to be the starter this season, but a combination of injuries and questionable form has opened the door for Andriy Lunin. However, the Ukrainian has also been below-par of late, which has led to headaches for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has not decided on a definitive number one.

At this stage, it looks like neither Kepa nor Lunin will be at Real Madrid next season. Los Blancos do not want to pay Chelsea’s asking price for the former, while they will not stand in the way of the latter if he wants to become a starter at another club. As such, Sport say that a new keeper is being looked for in the transfer market.

Real Madrid want a similar profile to Courtois, although being able to get someone in this mould will prove to be difficult. It means that club officials could have a big job on their hands in the summer.