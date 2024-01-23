Real Betis in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over striker swap deal

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bayer Leverkusen were in talks with Real Betis over a deal to sign Borja Iglesias. The 31-year-old has struggled for form this season, and a move to the high-flying Bundesliga side could kickstart his campaign.

Relevo have now reported that this deal has been finalised, meaning that Iglesias will join Xabi Alonso’s side in the coming days. However, that isn’t the only deal that has been discussed between Leverkusen and Betis, as talks have also taken place over the possibility of Serdar Azmoun heading to Los Verdiblancos.

Betis want a striker to replace Iglesias in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, and the Iranian international would be a low-cost option. Leverkusen are willing to allow him to join, but firstly, his current loan deal with Roma would have to be terminated. At this stage, the Italian side are unwilling to let this happen, despite his lack of playing time this season.

It remains to be seen whether Real Betis can get their man in. Given that they are fighting for the European qualification places in La Liga, and also competing in the Europa Conference League, another striker is needed for sufficient squad depth.