RB Leipzig enter race to sign 23-year-old forward from Real Betis

Real Betis could be set for a very busy final week or so of the winter transfer window. Borja Iglesias is very close to signing for Bayer Leverkusen on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he may not be the only attacking player from Los Verdiblancos to be making the move to the Bundesliga.

Luiz Henrique has been largely out of favour at Betis over the last couple of months, although he has started the last couple due to Ez Abde and Ayoze Perez being unavailable for selection. Still, he could still end up leaving in the next few days, and offers are likely to be entertained for the Brazilian winger.

On top of interest from his homeland, Relevo say that RB Leipzig are now keen on Henrique. They are said to have made an offer to Betis, which comes close to their €20m valuation of the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether this deal does progress before the end of the month. Real Betis do need money, and selling Henrique would be good business, especially if he is not in head coach Manuel Pellegrini’s plans going forward.