Matteo Moretto transfer column: insights on Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean, Javi Galan and Artem Dovbyk

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Kylian Mbappe situation paralysed

Real Madrid will try to sign Kylian Mbappe again this year, but there is little progress on his signing currently in any direction. Either way, Los Blancos are likely to start next season with a new number nine.

The plan is to sign a forward. But especially with Mbappe, there is nothing decided. Real Madrid are waiting for news from Mbappe’s camp right now.

The whole thing is the same as it was in December, there is nothing certain or decided, but Real Madrid will make an effort to sign him. There’s a good chance the Mbappe saga stretches on, but not as long as it did last time, when it ran all the way into June.

Atletico Madrid have closed signing from Juventus

Atletico Madrid will close their first signing of the January transfer window this week if everything goes to plan, and they are not hanging around for Moise Kean.

The signing is closed. It will be a loan until June with Atletico Madrid paying his salary, and they will not have an option to buy him outright. The likelihood is that he will arrive in Madrid before Friday to pass his medical.

Atletico Madrid to want Kean to come in now, without waiting for the exit of Angel Correa. It means that Atletico will try to make exit for Correa easy, nobody has reached the asking price of €30-40m.

Correa wants to leave, he feels it is time for a change, and they want to resolve the situation, but it could end up going until the end of the transfer market.

Artem Dovbyk is going toe-to-toe with Jude Bellingham – what does the future hold?

The Girona hitman has been inspired since arriving in La Liga, and has 14 goals this season, the same as Jude Bellingham, following an €8m move. Earlier in January he was linked with Chelsea, but that talk has quietened down…

It’s a little soon to talk about specific clubs, there is no one club that is more interested than others right now, but 100% he will be one of the most talked about and most coveted names in the summer. Much like Joshua Zirkzee. No doubt when it comes to English clubs, he will be an interesting option for them.

Atletico Madrid plan to use departing full-back next season

Javi Galan has struggled for minutes this season after moving from Celta Vigo as one of the best in La Liga. He had been heavily linked with a loan move to Villarreal, but there are two more clubs interested, and Real Sociedad are winning the battle.

The formula of the deal is a loan until June, and then he will return. It is not 100% certain that no option to buy will be included, but Atletico’s plan is for him to return at the end of the season.

Galan would rather go to Real Sociedad, and his agents are focused on that. Villarreal have not thrown the towel in, they were the first club to show strong interest, but La Real have the advantage now. Real Sociedad have moved very fast, in order to replace the injured Aihen Munoz (who was ruled out for the rest of the season on Saturday against Celta Vigo). They have a good chance of securing his signing, and are leading the race followed by Villarreal, and Real Betis also asked about him, but they are some way behind the other two.