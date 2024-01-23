Local businessman makes €250m offer to buy Valencia from controversial owner Peter Lim

There’s no doubt that Peter Lim is very unpopular at Valencia. The Singaporean businessman took place of the club 10 years ago, and doing that time, they have failed to move forward, although things are looking up this season.

Last weekend’s victory over Athletic Club has instilled a good feeling at Los Che, and that could increase – especially among the supporters – as it has been reported by Relevo that an offer has been tabled to end Lim’s tenure as owner. Miguel Zorio, who is a successful businessman from the Valencia area, has submitted a €250m offer.

Zorio has secured funding through to 2028, but for now at least, his offer is well below Lim’s valuation of Los Che, as he is said to want €400m in order to approve a sale.

Despite this, Lim has yet to officially respond to Zorio’s offer, so there is some hope of Valencia and their supporters.