La Liga starlet turns down Saudi Arabia move, Real Madrid miss out on being paid as part of deal

Saudi Arabia have been the big hitters in the transfer market over the last 12 months, and their assault looks set to continue in 2024. La Liga won’t be immune to this, and players have already been targeted from the top league in Spanish football.

Angel Correa has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad, and Atletico Madrid are open to selling the Argentine, who has been out of favour this season. Sergio Arribas’ situation at Almeria is much difficult, but as Marca have reported, he has also been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, to the point where they offered him a mega-bucks contract.

However, Arribas has turned it down in order to focus on helping Almeria in their unlikely battle to avoid relegation from La Liga. He also does not consider now the right time to head to the Middle East.

Real Madrid would have benefitted from an Arribas sale, as they have a 50% sell-on clause from the deal last summer. They won’t receive any money now, but that could change if Almeria part ways with the young midfielder this summer.