‘Forget about this league’ Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez allegedly tells loved ones – report

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez seems to be under the impression that his side are being persecuted by the referees, or at the very least that Real Madrid are being favoured. That was the view he took just days before the season started, following a meeting with the referees.
During the week leading up to the start of La Liga, the Referees Committee (CTA) met with all of the managers in La Liga to set out their intentions for the season and create dialogue with them. Sport say that Xavi attended the meeting virtually, but did not speak much during the meeting.
He was surprised by the closeness between Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and Head of the CTA Luis Medina Cantalejo, and also raised an eyebrow when the Italian asked the referees to use VAR less, only doing so for clear and obvious situations.
Leaving for home, Xavi was concerned by what he saw, and when he arrived, he said that ‘we can forget about this league, we won’t win it now’.
Xavi said at the weekend following Real Madrid’s win over Almeria that some things ‘didn’t add up’ for him, and noted that from the very first day of the season, he had maintained that ‘it would be very difficult for us to win this league.’
Ancelotti’s comments are no secret, he has been public in his demands for less VAR intervention. Equally, the Italian manager does tend to be on good terms with most people he crosses, as a result of his generally amiable temperament.
So when VAR benefits Madrid, it’s a problem. When Madrid asks for less VAR, it’s a problem. You just can’t win with these guys. No matter what happens, Barça will always have confirmation bias that, if Madrid get a positive result, the referees are helping them. If we look at this season as a whole, there is no doubt that Madrid has been head and shoulders above Barça all year. Not just in results, but in performances. Yet, because it’s Real Madrid, any game where the officiating falls in their favour automatically discounts an entire season of performances in the minds of their rivals. Madrid can dominate 99 games but if 1 has officiating decisions that fall in their favour, it discounts the other 99 games that Madrid blew their opponent out the water. They’ve unequivocally beaten Barça multiple times this season already. If Xavi thinks his side have been as good as Madrid this year, he might need to go redo his coaching badges.
BribELona animaIs are upset that they havent won more than 2 clasicos in latest 9. They are also upset that we have more trophies than them in every relevant metric, except participant awards vs lesser teams namely CDR. FTR, we were busy getting CL trophies seasons they were eliminated and had to aim for consolation prize CDR.
They are also upset that in last 2,5 season, they have mere 2 trophies vs our 7, despite levers and mortgaging the future ans spending 3x we did (still being eliminated twice in EL hahahha).
They are also upset that they are eternal nr2. More than likely, theyre upset that they have been found with their hand in the cookie jar by paying the 2nd highest honcho ref millions over many years. Its probably because people pay others millions normally, not expecting anyone back. They say well everybody does it. Haha. This could easily be refuted if one of those animaIs provided what other clubs pay refs for “those reports” but so far the silence has been deafening. Its somehow Madrids fault, since we clearly forced four different presidents (three of them already frequented courts, culture of malfeasance seems to be rife in club) to pay. This will be second time laporta is in court during his tenures.
Levers arent working out, bankruptcy is looming.
All in all, always someone elses fault. You have to understand why they do it though. Answer is very simple – product they sell is sh.t and despite of that, they need to make their literally ldlotic fanbase to somehow keep paying. Blaming RM is a good, populistic choice, the perpetual victims; the foundation their club is built upon.
However those fans cant escape one fact. They wont ever in their lifetime see bribELona surpass RM on ANY relevant major trophy. They should be pitied. But since its bribELona fans, I ridicule them instead. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA 🫵🤣
Judging by what xavi saw coach ancelotti do with one of the match official made him think real must have bought all the referee for game results to favour the team in white? What a negative mind xavi got. Change your mind! You don’t have what it takes to win this time, forget about la liga or any trophies: ok?
Ok xavi forget it and wipe those tears, we will take it hahaha
Xavi you can’t have the refs on payroll if FCB need levers to keep the club above the water level. That is why your results are suffering.
I know that you are used to getting all the decisions in your favor during days you had refs on your payroll and not getting the way you want seems like foul play to you. Just confirms how deep you are in the bribery rabbit hole…
What a loser mentality, befitting for the club.