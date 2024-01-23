European side working hard to offer Karim Benzema exit route from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has not enjoyed his departure from Los Blancos, and if reports are to be believed, is already looking for an exit from Saudi Arabia. The French forward is set for further discussions with Al-Ittihad over a potential departure from the club.

Benzema’s first club Olympique Lyon are working hard to come up with a suitable formula for the return of the 36-year-old, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist notes that owner John Textor has been looking at the situation since December.

🇫🇷 More on Benzema. 🔴🔵 OL owner Textor trying to find a way since December as revealed yesterday — but package still too expensive. 🇪🇺 Only way for return to Europe is huge salary cut. 🇸🇦 SPL insist to keep Karim in Saudi. More from yesterday 🎥 https://t.co/JRghl3m7CZ pic.twitter.com/XhgfwING8q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

RMC Sport (via Cadena SER) have confirmed as much, but it appears the only way for Benzema to do so will be to take an enormous pay cut. Benzema is due to earn hundreds of millions of euros over the course of his Saudi contract. For their part, Al-Ittihad are not willing to let Benzema leave while earning their money, and will not facilitate a deal unless it involves a major wage cut for his loan, or a decent transfer offer. Saudi Arabia would also prefer Benzema to remain in the country.

It looks as if Benzema will be forced to make a choice between his bank account and his desire to return to the club where he made his professional debut. Benzema missed the first 17 days of Al-Ittihad’s preseason, and has not been warmly received by the Al-Ittihad fans, who feel he has disappointed.