Ernesto Valverde labels Barcelona as favourites for Copa del Rey success ahead of quarter-final showdown

Ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey quarter-final ties, the one that many are looking forward to takes place at San Mames on Wednesday evening, with high-flying Athletic Club hosting Barcelona in a repeat of the 2020-21 final, which the Catalans won 4-0.

Athletic come into the match on the back of defeat against Valencia, but aside from that, their recent form has been outstanding. Los Leones sit fifth in the La Liga table, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, and they have not lost on their own turf since Real Madrid won 2-0 back in August.

Despite this, and Barcelona’s well-documented recent struggles, Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde believes that his former club are still the favourites to reach the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, as per MD.

“We’re in good shape, we’re looking forward to this game. It’s a tie that would give us a place in the semi-finals. There’s a lot at stake, for them too. We are looking forward to playing, we know that it will be tough.

“Barcelona are the reigning champions of La Liga, they have not yet lost an away game and we know that they are a strong opponent. Not only are they favourites for the game but also to win the competition. However, we are playing at San Mames, in front of our fans and we want to win. We’re going to do everything we can to make it a great night.”

Valverde also took the opportunity during his pre-match press conference to heap praise on Barcelona.

“They are a very powerful team with possession, a team that pushes you back many times and has people who can break you into space. Ferran and Lamine Yamal are now in great form. They are an opponent who, when pressed, always give their best. The other day they had just lost the Super Cup and played a great game against Betis.”

It should be a titanic battle between Athletic Club and Barcelona on Wednesday, and whoever wins will have a great chance of winning the Copa del Rey this season, which should give both teams plenty of added motivation.