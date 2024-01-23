Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirms date for return from injury

Barcelona got a morale-boosting win over Real Betis on Sunday evening, and the good news continued on Monday night, as second captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirmed that his return was close.

The German goalkeeper was ruled out in mid-November with back pain, which failed to recover with rest, and saw him undergo surgery for the problem just over two months ago. Ter Stegen was due to return for their Champions League clash against Napoli on the 21st of February.

However ter Stegen has confirmed to Sport that he will be back around 10 days in advance of that tie. ‘In two weeks I could be ready, I’m feeling good,’ the German commented. That would see his return come against Granada at home, before a trip to Balaidos to face Celta Vigo, before the return of European football.

Inaki Pena has put in mixed performances since ter Stegen was injured, but there is no doubt that the number one’s value has been appreciated in his absence. One of the artifices of Barcelona’s league title lastn season, Xavi Hernandez will no doubt be glad to have him back.