Atletico Madrid set to receive €5m boost towards new signing as former player nears Napoli move

Atletico Madrid are set to be very active in the transfer market over the coming days. Moise Kean will arrive this week, as will goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan, but they may not be the only ones to do so, with head coach Diego Simeone very keen to sign a new midfielder before the deadline.

Atleti’s chances of doing this will depend on whether they have enough money in the bank to afforded one of their top targets. Their efforts would be boosted if Angel Correa departs for Al-Ittihad – an operation that could speed up if Karim Benzema leaves the Saudi club this month, which looks to be the case.

On top of this, Atleti are now in line to receive a cash injection towards their midfielder pursuit. Relevo say that Nehuen Perez is edging towards a move to Napoli, and Los Rojiblancos have a 50% sell-on clause for if a sale is over €10m.

Napoli are currently offering €15m for Perez, whom Atleti sold to Udinese back in 2022, although the Serie A side are holding out for €20m. Should they receive that, €5m would go to the Madrid-based side.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping that a sale does go through in the coming days, so that they can look to re-invest this money as soon as possible. It could have a significant impact on their ability to sign anyone else this month.