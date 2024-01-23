Atletico Madrid have €12m offer rejected for 18-year-old midfielder also wanted by Barcelona

Atletico Madrid look to have stepped up their pursuit of signing a new midfielder. A younger profile is wanted by Diego Simeone and Sporting Director Andrea Berta, which several players having already been linked with Los Rojiblancos over the last couple of weeks.

One of those that Atleti have their eye on is Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old is a top prospect, and has already attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona. He looked destined to move on from Royal Antwerp either now or in the summer, which has prompted Atleti to up their interest.

According to Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (via MD), Atleti recently submitted an opening offer for Vermeeren, believed to be in the region of €12m. However, Antwerp have rejected this, and they are looking for €30m in order to approve a sale.

For now, this asking price is likely to rule out Atletico Madrid’s chance of doing a deal this summer. However, if Angel Correa is sold, and other funds arrive before this month’s deadline, they could re-enter the bidding.