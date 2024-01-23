Atletico Madrid duo miss training in order to finalise moves to Real Sociedad and Sheffield United

Atletico Madrid have been incredibly active in the transfer market this month, both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Three players are soon to be joining Diego Simeone’s side, and to compensate, there will be multiple first teamers that are heading for the exit door.

Two players are certainly out their way out, and that is Javi Galan and Ivo Grbic. The former has agreed terms on a loan deal with Real Sociedad, while the latter is leaving on a permanent deal to join Premier League strugglers Sheffield United.

Marca have reported that both players missed training on Tuesday to finalise their respective transfers, and in the case of Galan, he has already undergone his medical tests at La Real, as per Estadio Deportivo.

Galan and Grbic may not be the last players to leave Atletico Madrid this month. Angel Correa has been heavily linked with joining Al-Ittihad, which would be a deal that suits the club in a financial sense.