Atletico Madrid close to finalising loan deal for defender as preferred destination is revealed

The next few days should be very busy for Atletico Madrid. Moise Kean, Horatiu Moldovan and Arthur Vermeeren could all arrive by the end of the week, and there will also be multiple departures too before the winter transfer window slams shut next week.

Javi Galan and Ivo Grbic are very close to signing for Real Sociedad and Sheffield United respectively, and once those deals are finalised, the next to leave should be Caglar Soyuncu, whom Atleti have allowed to depart after a disappointing start to his career in the Spanish capital.

Soyuncu has been set to leave for the last week, but the hold up has been due to numerous clubs making acceptable offers to sign him on loan for the rest of the season. Porto and Borussia Dortmund have been keen, but as Matteo Moretto has reported, it is Fenerbahce that are Soyuncu’s preferred destination.

Soyuncu is keen to return to his homeland, and terms are expected to be fully agreed in the next 24 hours. After that, Atletico Madrid can focus on their impending arrivals, which are sure to generate excitement.

