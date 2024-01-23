Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid agree €27m fee with Royal Antwerp for teenage sensation, long-term contract offered

Atletico Madrid have been making moves over the last few days. Moise Kean will soon arrive from Juventus, as will goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan, who will join permanently from Rapid Bucharest. It now looks to be that they won’t be the only arrivals at the club before next week’s transfer deadline.

This is because Atleti have agreed a deal with Royal Antwerp to sign Arthur Vermeeren. Belgian media outlet HLN originally reported that €27m fee has been agreed upon by both clubs, and this information has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Vermeeren is now expected to head to Madrid in the next couple of days to finalise the deal. He has been offered a long-term contract, and if that is accepted, he would then undergo medical tests.

This news will be a delight to Atletico Madrid supporters, and especially head coach Diego Simeone, who has longed for a new midfielder. Barring any last minute hitches, he should arrive either at the end of this week or the start of next.

Posted by

Tags Arthur Vermeeren Atletico Madrid Barcelona Royal Antwerp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News