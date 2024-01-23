Athletic Club could have key man back for Barcelona clash as international commitments comes to an end

Athletic Club have been excellent this season, and one of their standout performers in recent months has been Inaki Williams. The 29-year-old has scored eight goals in La Liga, and has also registered three assists, contributions that currently see Los Leones in fifth place.

However, Athletic have been without Williams for the last couple of weeks as he was called up by Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, although he won’t play any further part at the tournament, as the Black Stars have fallen to a very disappointing group stage exit.

This means that Williams will now return to Bilbao, and Relevo say that he has a chance of being available for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final tie with Barcelona. Athletic have not yet released their matchday squad list for the match, in the hope of having him available to play some part.

📋 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 Ernesto Valverde cita a toda la plantilla para disputar los cuartos de la Copa ante el @FCBarcelona_es en San Mamés.#AthleticBarça 🏆 #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 23, 2024

It’s worth noting that Williams only played the last few minutes against Mozambique on Monday, so he would be fairly fresh to play on Wednesday. Athletic Club will be praying to have him available, although Barcelona will hope that he doesn’t play.