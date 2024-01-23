Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata continue as the best duo in Europe

Atletico Madrid picked up their first away win of the season on Monday night, edging Granada 1-0. They had their front two to thank once again, as Antoine Griezmann’s cross found the head of Alvaro Morata, the pair linking up yet again.

No strike duo in Europe can compare to Morata and Griezmann this season. Between them they have 37 of Atletico’s 67 goals, and 23 of their 40 La Liga goals too, figures approaching two thirds of their output.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata linked up again last night for #AtleticoMadrid's winner. They have 37 goals between them, more than any other duo in Europe. pic.twitter.com/tlZUsXNM1o — Football España (@footballespana_) January 23, 2024

As per Diario AS, the closest competitors are Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Leroy Sane (35), Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani (35), Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Paulinho (25), and Inter’s duo of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu (32) round out the top 5. In Spain, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes come closest, but are still a way behind on 30 goals.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have scored 57.5% of Atletico Madrid's league goals this season, and 55% of their total goals this season. pic.twitter.com/L5aBj30gEK — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) January 23, 2024

Griezmann is just two away from 20 goals, and Morata only one, which would be the first time Los Rojiblancos have had two players to hit that mark since 2015.

📊 Álvaro Morata is just one goal away from his best goal-scoring season (20), which was at Real Madrid in the 2016/17 season. [via @PedroFullanaSER] pic.twitter.com/fuZEw58irp — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 22, 2024

On the one hand, it is a sign of just how well their partnership is working, although Diego Simeone may be wary of over-reliance on them. That said, as those other partnerships show, it’s normal for the top clubs in Europe to rely heavily on one or two forwards to put the goals away.