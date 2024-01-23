Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata continue as the best duo in Europe

Atletico Madrid picked up their first away win of the season on Monday night, edging Granada 1-0. They had their front two to thank once again, as Antoine Griezmann’s cross found the head of Alvaro Morata, the pair linking up yet again.

No strike duo in Europe can compare to Morata and Griezmann this season. Between them they have 37 of Atletico’s 67 goals, and 23 of their 40 La Liga goals too, figures approaching two thirds of their output.

As per Diario AS, the closest competitors are Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Leroy Sane (35), Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani (35), Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Paulinho (25), and Inter’s duo of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu (32) round out the top 5. In Spain, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes come closest, but are still a way behind on 30 goals.

Griezmann is just two away from 20 goals, and Morata only one, which would be the first time Los Rojiblancos have had two players to hit that mark since 2015.

On the one hand, it is a sign of just how well their partnership is working, although Diego Simeone may be wary of over-reliance on them. That said, as those other partnerships show, it’s normal for the top clubs in Europe to rely heavily on one or two forwards to put the goals away.

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Morata Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News