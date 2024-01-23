Almeria star facing possible 12-match ban for Real Madrid VAR comments – “We’ve been robbed”

It’s safe to say that there has been plenty of comments in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s controversial 3-2 victory over Almeria on Sunday evening. VAR played a huge role in the match, awarding Los Blancos a goal, a penalty and disallowing a strike from the visitors that would have put them 3-1 up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Almeria were reeling in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, with defender Marc Pubill calling out the officiating team for their decisions during the 90 minutes. He wasn’t the only one, as teammate Gonzalo Melero also claimed that his side “had been robbed” of a positive result against Real Madrid.

“We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed. The refs have hurt us and on top of that they will think that they’ve done well. If we want to be the best league in the world, we are light years away.”

Gonzalo Melero after the loss to Real Madrid: “We leave with the feeling that we have been robbed. The refs have hurt us and on top of that they will think that they’ve done well.” “If we want to be the best league in the world, we are light years away.”pic.twitter.com/VESYUQGL2Z — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) January 21, 2024

Melero’s comments have not gone down well with the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), who are considering filing a complaint over the matter. Onda Cero that if this does happen, the Almeria midfielder could be banned for all to 12 matches if found guilty by the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee.

Almeria will certainly feel that any suspensions now would be like a knife being stuck in, given the events of Sunday. However, rightly or wrongly, the RFEF’s rules when it comes to situations like this are very clear, so a significant suspension for Melero could well be on the cards.