Almeria bring in 19-year-old midfielder from AC Milan

Almeria have strengthened their squad ahead of what looks like a tough second half of the season for the Andalusian side, bringing in 19-year-old attacking midfielder Luka Romero from AC Milan on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Romero originally came through at Real Mallorca, and is the youngest player ever to debut in La Liga. He moved to Lazio in the summer of 2019, but after two seasons where he made just 21 appearances, left on a free for Milan this summer. The Rossoneri have only used him fleetingly too, with Romero only seeing 155 minutes of action this season.

He is no guarantee to walk into the Almeria side though either. Flanking their number nine Luis Suarez, Almeria have the experienced Adrian Embarba, the pace of Largie Ramazani and the promising Sergio Arribas. It may be that he plays a deeper role, where the competition for places looks a little less daunting, in spite of the presence of Dion Lopy.