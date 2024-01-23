Agent confirms Barcelona will try to sign Manchester City and Atletico Madrid stars during summer window

It may be the winter transfer window that is open at the moment, but Barcelona already have one eye on business that they will do during the summer. Two notable deals that could be done involve existing players – Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Both players have made an impact since joining from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively last summer, to the point where Barcelona want to keep him on a permanent basis. This has been confirmed by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has close ties with the Catalan clubs and also represents the two Portuguese stars, in an interview with Record (via MD).

“Barcelona plan to sign both Cancelo and Felix on a permanent basis. They plan to continue with them beyond this summer.”

Mendes also spoke on Felix’s case specifically, given that he has generated the most doubts during his time at Barcelona.

“He’s performed pretty well so far. People are very happy with him, they can even see what he has done so far. There’s no doubt that Joao Felix is a great player.”

It’s all well and good that Barcelona want to sign both players, but actually doing so is a different matter. Atleti are likely to command a very high fee for Felix, while Man City also want a significant portion for Cancelo.