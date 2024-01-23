‘A disgrace’ – Barcelona President Joan Laporta doesn’t hold back on Real Madrid refereeing controversy

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has not held his tongue regarding the refereeing controversy surrounding Real Madrid’s win over Almeria on Sunday evening. Los Blancos had three decisions overturned by VAR in their favour, while it did not intervene in a potential red card incident for Vinicius Junior.

On Monday leaked audio from Vinicius’ elbow on Alejandro Pozo illustrated that VAR referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez did not think to necessary to ask the referee to look at the incident, perplexing fans of rivals.

“What happened (in Madrid) was a disgrace. The refereeing collective has to respond to the pressures that are occurring this season. If they don’t do it, it will leave us very uneasy because it is a neglection of duties.”

🚨 Joan Laporta, en la #GalaMD de Mundo Deportivo: "Lo del Bernabéu fue una vergüenza" 💬 "El colectivo arbitral debe dar una respuesta a una serie de presiones que se están produciendo en esta temporada en los árbitros" 💬 "Si no hay respuesta, nos deja inquietos porque… pic.twitter.com/4tjeV4hSKk — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 22, 2024

Laporta would go on to say, as reported by Diario AS, that Barcelona had not cut the gap to Real Madrid due to refereeing decisions, and that he was optimistic about the Blaugrana, claiming them to be more united every day.

Barcelona have complained of what they deem to be unfair treament from the referees, as have Real Madrid. It should be noted that Laporta is yet to properly explain away the Negreira case, where he and Barcelona are facing charges of bribery in court.