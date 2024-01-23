‘A disgrace’ – Barcelona President Joan Laporta doesn’t hold back on Real Madrid refereeing controversy

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has not held his tongue regarding the refereeing controversy surrounding Real Madrid’s win over Almeria on Sunday evening. Los Blancos had three decisions overturned by VAR in their favour, while it did not intervene in a potential red card incident for Vinicius Junior.
On Monday leaked audio from Vinicius’ elbow on Alejandro Pozo illustrated that VAR referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez did not think to necessary to ask the referee to look at the incident, perplexing fans of rivals.
“What happened (in Madrid) was a disgrace. The refereeing collective has to respond to the pressures that are occurring this season. If they don’t do it, it will leave us very uneasy because it is a neglection of duties.”
Joan Laporta, en la #GalaMD de Mundo Deportivo: "Lo del Bernabéu fue una vergüenza"
"El colectivo arbitral debe dar una respuesta a una serie de presiones que se están produciendo en esta temporada en los árbitros"
"Si no hay respuesta, nos deja inquietos porque…
— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) January 22, 2024
Laporta would go on to say, as reported by Diario AS, that Barcelona had not cut the gap to Real Madrid due to refereeing decisions, and that he was optimistic about the Blaugrana, claiming them to be more united every day.
Barcelona have complained of what they deem to be unfair treament from the referees, as have Real Madrid. It should be noted that Laporta is yet to properly explain away the Negreira case, where he and Barcelona are facing charges of bribery in court.
It should also be noted that virtually everyone interviewed by the authorities has said that Negriera didn’t have the authority to do what is alleged, and that not a single referee or match official has said that they ever felt any pressure to do anything other than their job. Those that have spoken publicly have denied that anything untoward took place. It should also be noted that, despite multiple investigations, no proof of the alleged bribery has ever come to light. The prosecutor in the case actually tried to dissuade the magistrate from opening the latest investigation, claiming that there was no there, there.
Madrid fans won’t want to read this and some will predictably pitch a fit, but it’s true.
So Barça were just giving Negreira generational wealth for fun?
Typical Barça strategy. When they underperform, it’s Madrid’s fault. Notice how, when Madrid underperform, they don’t even mention Barça as a reason. Even though, for 2 years, no red cards or penalties were awarded against Barça in La Liga. The most astonishing refereeing stat in history.