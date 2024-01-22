Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen keen on La Liga striker to cover Victor Boniface injury

Bayer Leverkusen are top of the Bundesliga table, and yet to lose a game this season. With Bayern Munich 8 points back, albeit with a game in hand, there is a cautious optimism they can challenge for the title. However the injury to Victor Boniface, ruling him out for at least three months, threatens to derail that ambition.

As such, die Werkself are keen to bring in cover up front for the second half of the season. ABC de Sevilla (via Diario AS) claim that Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso are interested in Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias. It would be a loan deal, although Betis want to include an option to buy for €10m at the end of the season.

Los Verdiblancos are open to an exit, and it certainly seems he is no longer on the same page as Manuel Pellegrini. The 31-year-old scored 15 goals in La Liga this season, but has lost his place this year. Making just four starts, he is yet to score in 11 overall appearances, although he does have a goal each in the Copa del Rey and Europa League.